Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure

The Minister was speaking at the launch of Transport Month at the Mpumalanga Regional Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:27 IST
Government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure
Mbalula said the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) is committed to commissioning new road construction, upgrading, rehabilitating old and maintaining existing roads. Image Credit: ANI

Despite budget constraints, the government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure that adversely affects the livelihood of people, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of Transport Month at the Mpumalanga Regional Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbalula said the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) is committed to commissioning new road construction, upgrading, rehabilitating old and maintaining existing roads.

"The backlog in our road infrastructure remains a source of concern," Mbalula said on Thursday.

However, the government is hard at work ensuring that it provides a safer, affordable, accessible transport system across all modes of transport.

Moloto Road upgrades

The Minister also announced that work is on track to upgrade Moloto Road, which is notorious for fatal crashes.

"We listened to the pleas of local communities and road users, and have responded by transferring the totality of Moloto Road across the provinces of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo to SANRAL," he said, adding that R4.5 billion has been allocated for this project for five years.

The development has already trained 135 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMES) and 185 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Thembisile Hani Local Municipality to improve their chances of participating in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, some 12 500 jobs are expected to be created.

The Minister used the occasion to warn against corruption.

"The wheels of the law are grinding, however slowly, but they have arrived. We don't want corruption here," he said.

N2 upgrade

Mbalula said the R1 billion N2 upgrade between Mtunzini Toll Plaza and Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal now provides a dual carriage highway, enabling an easy flow of traffic.

"The multimillion upgrade of the 33 km stretch on the N2 was a necessary intervention by the government following years of fatal crashes," he said.

The project created 510 full-time jobs at a cost of R76 million.

R512-PWV3 Pampoennek

Recently, the government rolled out the newly completed R512-PWV3 Pampoennek, which produced a better link between the North West, from the west of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Built at a cost of R377 million, the road stretches from the R512 to the west of Hartebeespoort Dam, through Pampoennek, connecting directly to the N4 to Rustenburg.

"It is no coincidence that we are here at Mpumalanga Stadium today. We chose this venue so we can also celebrate the magnificent Hammarsdale Interchange, recently completed under the expert engineering prowess of our roads agency, SANRAL."

Apart from improving travel into and out of Hammarsdale, the upgrade saw an increase from two to five lanes.

Expanding economic activity

The Minister noted that the R400 million investment has also encouraged and facilitated an industrial expansion in the area, which has led to expanded economic activity.

"This is exactly what President Ramaphosa was referring to when he spoke about infrastructure development as the flywheel that will unlock economic revival in a post-COVID-19 South Africa."

The project produced jobs for nearly 250 locals and resulted in a wage bill of R46.8 million, which was directly injected into the community.

A further R7.9 million was spent on jobs for women – another key transformation objective in this industry.

"In our quest to create opportunities for black businesses to grow and prosper, contracts to the value of R41.6 million were awarded to 16 local businesses for the provision of plant and materials to the project," said Mbalula.

Future projects

The department will also be embarking on improving the N2 and N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The revamp of the N2 will focus on a 55km stretch from Lovu River on the South Coast to Umdloti on the North Coast, while the N3 will look into an 80 km section from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

"These upgrades will include the widening of the N2 and N3 carriageways, with four or five lanes in each direction, and the reconfiguration of most major interchanges along these route sections," said Mbalula.

The construction costs for these upgrades is estimated to be about R10 billion for the N2 and R18.4 billion for the N3 and will take up to 10 years to complete.

"Through SANRAL, the government has invested billions of rands building roads across the length and breadth of this country, from major centres of economic activity to our most rural communities," said Mbalula.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...

COVID-19 crisis highlighted need for more investment in health sector: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The coronavirus crisis highlighted that the country was investing too little in the health sector, CEO of AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan said on Thursday as he stressed on the need to invest more in primary, secondary and critical care. Addressing a...

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020