Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra reports 6,751 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:58 IST
Andhra reports 6,751 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases has surged to 7,00,235, including 57,858 active cases.

As many as 6,36,508 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, while 5,869 have succumbed to the virus Out of the total deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases, followed by six cases in Krishna, five each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, 4 each in Anantapur and East Godavari, 3 each in Guntur and Kadapa, 2 in West Godavari and one each in Nellore and Srikakulam, as per the health department's bulletin.

A total of 71,577 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...

Over 1,000 U.S.-bound Hondurans cross illegally into Guatemala

More than 1,000 Honduran migrants bidding to reach the United States on Thursday burst through a border security cordon to enter Guatemala illegally, officials said, in a major new caravan formed weeks ahead of U.S. presidential elections. ...

Motor racing-IndyCar to welcome 20,000 fans to season-ending race

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix will welcome 20,000 spectators for the IndyCar season finale, organisers said on Thursday, as Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. Originally scheduled as the IndyCar Series opener in March, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020