MPC will merge with PRISM: Lalhmangaiha Sailo

Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) president Lalhmangaiha Sailo on Thursday said that his party will merge with newly floated People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) to bring a political change in the state. Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, he said that both the parties have similar ideologies and agendas and so they will merge together into a single political party.

He said that the merger agreement will be inked on October 6 during which the first office bearers of the new party will be appointed for an interim period. Sailo said that the name of the new political party will be named during the signing of the merger agreement.

He said that the main policies and programmes of the party will be six basic needs advocated by his late father Brig T Sailo, who founded the MPC in 1975. PRISM president Vanlalruata said that his party cherishes the policies and steps taken by T Sailo to develop the state.

He thanked the MPC for finally agreeing to merge with PRISM into a single party. Vanlalruata also said that the party would make massive efforts to bring real development in the state and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Former anti-corruption watchdog, PRISM was registered as a political party in 2018..