Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya as Sangma brings in new faces

Following the reshuffle, the chief minister has kept five departments with himself, including Finance, Planning and Home (Political). Tynsong was allocated the Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs. Brolding Nonsiej will also continue with his existing portfolios, which include Home (Civil Defence and Home Guards), Water Resources, Printing and Stationery departments. This was the first cabinet rejig by the chief minister after he came took the reins of the state in 2018.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:54 IST
Cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya as Sangma brings in new faces

In a mid-term cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday brought in two new faces to his team, while making changes in the portfolios of some ministers. NPP legislator Dasakhiat Lamare and HSPDP's Renikton Tongkhar were sworn-in as the new ministers, dropping two senior politicians from the cabinet.

Lamare and Tongkhar were administered the oath of office by Governor Satya Pal Malik at a function attended by the chief minister, his deputy Prestone Tynsong, their cabinet colleagues and officials. Fisheries and PWD (Building) Minister Comingone Ymbon, a three-time MLA, was replaced by Lamare, the nephew of Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Public Health Engineering Minister Samlin Malngiang of the HSPDP was replaced by his party colleague Tongkhar. The charge of the Urban Affairs and Municipal Administration departments was also given to Dhar. Besides, he will continue to be in charge of the Commerce and Industries Department, according to a notification.

Hamletson Dohling will now look after the Community and Rural Development, and Soil and Water Conservation departments. Following the reshuffle, the chief minister has kept five departments with himself, including Finance, Planning and Home (Political).

Tynsong was allocated the Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs. He will continue to hold the charge of the PWD (Roads) and five other departments. Alexander Laloo Hek will be continuing with his existing portfolios, including Health.

The Forest and Environment Department was allocated to James K Sangma. He will also continue to look after the Power, Law, IPR and Taxation departments. Lahkmen Rymbui was given the charge of District Council Affairs (DCA). He will also continue with the Home (Police), Education and Border Areas Development portfolios.

Kyrmen Shylla was given the charge of the Excise Department, while Banteidor Lyngdoh will continue to look after the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Horticulture, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Textile departments. Brolding Nonsiej will also continue with his existing portfolios, which include Home (Civil Defence and Home Guards), Water Resources, Printing and Stationery departments.

This was the first cabinet rejig by the chief minister after he came took the reins of the state in 2018. Ymbon, who switched over to the National People's Party from the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, expressed shock after being dropped from the cabinet.

Backed by the BJP, the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has UDP, PDF, HSPDP as its constituents and is supported by the NCP and Independents..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia recalls ambassador to Israel over arms sales to Azerbaijan

Armenia said on Thursday it had recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations over Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan.Azerbaijan has acknowledged using Israeli-made weapons in its fighting with ethnic Armenian forces around Nagorno-Kara...

Odisha allows political meetings in by-poll bound 2 assembly segments

The Odisha government on Thursday said political meetings and gatherings will be allowed in a regulated manner in two assembly segments where by-polls will be held even as it ordered that educational institutions and places of worship will ...

US Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aid

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he had just spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were still not in agreement on a coronavirus relief package.I spoke to Speaker Pe...

UP police behaviour with senior oppn leaders 'draconian': CPIM

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the CPIM on Thursday said that the behaviour of the state police with senior opposition leaders was draconian. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020