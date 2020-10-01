Cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya as Sangma brings in new faces

In a mid-term cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday brought in two new faces to his team, while making changes in the portfolios of some ministers. NPP legislator Dasakhiat Lamare and HSPDP's Renikton Tongkhar were sworn-in as the new ministers, dropping two senior politicians from the cabinet.

Lamare and Tongkhar were administered the oath of office by Governor Satya Pal Malik at a function attended by the chief minister, his deputy Prestone Tynsong, their cabinet colleagues and officials. Fisheries and PWD (Building) Minister Comingone Ymbon, a three-time MLA, was replaced by Lamare, the nephew of Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Public Health Engineering Minister Samlin Malngiang of the HSPDP was replaced by his party colleague Tongkhar. The charge of the Urban Affairs and Municipal Administration departments was also given to Dhar. Besides, he will continue to be in charge of the Commerce and Industries Department, according to a notification.

Hamletson Dohling will now look after the Community and Rural Development, and Soil and Water Conservation departments. Following the reshuffle, the chief minister has kept five departments with himself, including Finance, Planning and Home (Political).

Tynsong was allocated the Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs. He will continue to hold the charge of the PWD (Roads) and five other departments. Alexander Laloo Hek will be continuing with his existing portfolios, including Health.

The Forest and Environment Department was allocated to James K Sangma. He will also continue to look after the Power, Law, IPR and Taxation departments. Lahkmen Rymbui was given the charge of District Council Affairs (DCA). He will also continue with the Home (Police), Education and Border Areas Development portfolios.

Kyrmen Shylla was given the charge of the Excise Department, while Banteidor Lyngdoh will continue to look after the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Horticulture, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Textile departments. Brolding Nonsiej will also continue with his existing portfolios, which include Home (Civil Defence and Home Guards), Water Resources, Printing and Stationery departments.

This was the first cabinet rejig by the chief minister after he came took the reins of the state in 2018. Ymbon, who switched over to the National People's Party from the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, expressed shock after being dropped from the cabinet.

Backed by the BJP, the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has UDP, PDF, HSPDP as its constituents and is supported by the NCP and Independents..