Northern Railways cancels, short-terminates trains due to farmer agitations in Punjab

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in view the farmers' agitation in Punjab against farm bills, Northern Railways said on Thursday that some trains will be cancelled, short terminated or diverted. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

The 02425 /02426 New Delhi- Jammutawi -New Delhi Rajdhani express train journey commencing on October 2 has been cancelled. The 02053 /02054 Haridwar - Amritsar-Haridwar express special train and the 04652 Amritsar - Jaynagar express special train commencing their journeys on October 2 have been cancelled. The 02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express journey commencing on September 30 will be short terminated at Ambala.

Consequently the 02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala. The 02925Bandra T.- Amritsar express journey commencing on October 1 will be short terminated at Ambala. 02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express journey commencing on October 3 will short originate from Ambala. It will also remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Amritsar-Ambala.

The 02715 Nanded -Amritsar express journey commencing on October 1 will be short terminated at NewDelhi. Consequently the 02716 Amritsar- Nanded express journey commencing on October 3 will short originate from New Delhi and It will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi. The 03307 Dhanbad- Ferozpur express journey commencing on September 30 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 03308 Ferozpur-Dhanbad express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Ferozpur-Ambala.

The 04673 Jaynagar -Amritsar express journey commencing on October 1 will be short terminate at Ambala. Consequently the 04674 Amritsar-Jaynagar express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala-Amritsar-Ambala.

The 2057 New Delhi-UnaHimachalexpress journey commencing on October 2 will be short terminate at Ambala . Consequently, the 02058 UnaHimacha-NewDelhi express journey commencing on September 30 will short originate from Ambala and It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -UnaHimachal- Ambala.

The 00901Bandra T.- Jammutawi Parcel special journey commencing on September 30 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 00902Jammutawi -Bandra Terminus parcel special journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Jammutawi -Ambala. The 00464 Amritsar -Howrah parcel express journey commencing on October 2 will short originate from Delhi. It will remain partially cancelled between Delhi -Amritsar .

The 05909 Dibrugarh -Lalgarh express journey commencing on September 30 will be diverted to run via Rohtak -Bhiwani -Hisar -Hanumangarhand while the 05910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh express journey commencing on October 1 will be diverted to run via Hanumangarh -Hisar -Bhiwani -Rohtak . (ANI)

