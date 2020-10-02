Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.74 crore e-way bills generated in Sept; signs of economic growth: Finance Secy

Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday said more than 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated in September and these are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 07:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 07:40 IST
5.74 crore e-way bills generated in Sept; signs of economic growth: Finance Secy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday said more than 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated in September and these are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite the adverse impact of COVID-19. "In this September, more than 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated. These are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, there are indicators of economic recovery," Pandey said.

The Finance Secretary said that there is positive revenue growth in September this year over the corresponding period last year as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has shown not only a growth of 4 per cent year-on-year with Rs 95,480 crore collections but also there is a record generation of e-Way bills on any single day since the facility was provided. "On September 30, 2020, almost 26.19 lakh e-way bills were generated, which is the highest ever count so far in a single day. This is the third day in this year when the e-way bills have been generated to mark a record count. Before September 30, on February 29 this year 25.19 lakh e-way bills were generated while on January 31 around 24.74 lakh e-way bills were generated," he added.

The Finance Secretary said that this is a very affirmative sign of economic recovery with increased business activities since the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic six months back. "The number of e-Way bills generated on this month was 9.3 per cent more than those generated on an average in the month of September previous year, with a record hike on a single day with 26.19 lakhs on September 30, 2020," Pandey said.

He said that the GST revenues gross collections of Rs 95,480 crores are 4 per cent higher in this September than the GST revenues in the same month last year. "Some major industrial states have shown very positive growth percentage in GST collection which is indicative of the process of economic recovery being on track. With the festive season coming in the next month, we are confident of better recovery in GST collection," Pandey said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat here. They also paid homage to former prime minister Lal Bah...

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Facebook said today it is pursuing legal action against two companies that scraped user data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon to sell marketing intelligence and other services, thereby violating its Terms of S...

IPL 13: KXIP will bounce back, says Cottrell after defeat against MI

After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament. Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a ...

Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence and love paves way for welfare of entire world: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today saying that his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and equality in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020