Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

A 55-year-old man has been trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a forest officer said on Friday. The incident took place near Maheshpur village in Muffasil police station area on Thursday, he said.

The male elephant, which got separated from its herd, chased the man, lifted him with its trunk, slammed him on the ground and trampled him to death, Giridh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar said. The same elephant had killed two persons in Bagodar and one person in Pirtand area in the last one month, he said.

The pachyderm got separated from its herd while being pushed into the forest from a human habitation, the officer said. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the deceased's family, he added.