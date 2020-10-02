Cinemas halls, multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Oct 15

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones and to extend the lockdown in the zones up to October 31, 2020. "HMO issues new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones and to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones up to 31st October 2020. New guidelines issued today will come into effect from October 1, 2020," Government of India stated.

An MHA Order stated, whereas, an Order of even number dated 29.08.2020 was issued for containment of COVID-19 in the country, for a period up to 30.09.2020. Whereas, in the exercise of the powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the undersigned (Union Home Secretary and, Chairman, National Executive Committee) to issue an order to re-open more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones and to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones up to 31.10.2020 Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that guidelines for re-opening, an annexed, will be in force up to 31.10.2020, the order read.

"Activities permitted from Oct 15 in areas outside Containment Zones: State/UT governments may take the decision of reopening of schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner. Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents," Government of India stated. "Activities permitted from Oct 15 in areas outside Containment Zones: Swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes with up to 50 per cent seating capacity, Entertainment parks and similar places, Business to Business exhibitions," it added.

The Government of India further said, social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/ religious/political functions already allowed with a ceiling of 100 people outside Containment Zones only. Such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons may be permitted by State/UT governments only after October 15. Lockdown to remain in force in Containment Zones till October 31, 2020. State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown, outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government. No restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement.

State/UT governments shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in any manner. All the District Magistrates shall strictly enforce the measures. The national directives for COVID-19 management include, compulsory use of face covers/mask, follow physical distancing, spitting in public places is prohibited, work from home should be encouraged, frequent sanitization of the entire workplace and thermal scanning. (ANI)