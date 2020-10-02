Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP and Andhra Pradesh for successfully reforms get more borrowing permission

Uttar Pradesh has become the 6th State to complete the reform process in PDS to implement One Nation One Ration Card System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:03 IST
UP and Andhra Pradesh for successfully reforms get more borrowing permission
Andhra Pradesh has become the 1st State in the country to successfully undertake “Ease of Doing Business” reforms and has thus become eligible to raise an additional amount of Rs. 2,525 crore through Open Market Borrowings. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Finance has granted additional borrowing permission to two more States, Uttar Pradesh & Andhra Pradesh for successfully undertaking reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and Ease of Doing Business. This will make an additional amount of Rs. 7,106 crore available to these States.

Uttar Pradesh has become the 6th State to complete the reform process in PDS to implement One Nation One Ration Card System. This has made the State eligible to raise an amount of Rs. 4,851 crore through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs). This amount will help the State in mobilizing additional financial resources required to fight COVID-19.

One Nation One Ration Card System ensures availability of ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially to the migrant workers and their families, at any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country. It also enables better targeting of beneficiaries, elimination of bogus/ duplicate/ineligible cardholders. Thus, One Nation One Ration Card enhances welfare and reduces leakage.

To ensure seamless inter-state portability of a ration card, Aadhar seeding of all ration cards as well as biometric authentication of beneficiaries through automation of all Fair Price Shops (FPSs) with the installation of electronic point of sale (e-PoS) devices are essential. Department of Food and Public Distribution is the nodal Ministry to assess reform claims of the States and recommend release of additional borrowing limit of 0.25 percent of GSDP.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has confirmed that the States of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura have successfully carried out aforesaid reforms in PDS and implemented One Nation One Ration Card System

Andhra Pradesh has become the 1st State in the country to successfully undertake "Ease of Doing Business" reforms and has thus become eligible to raise an additional amount of Rs. 2,525 crore through Open Market Borrowings. Earlier Andhra Pradesh had also completed PDS reforms to enable One Nation One Ration Card System.

Ease of Doing Business is an important indicator of an investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvement in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy. Therefore, in order to incentivize implementation of district level and licensing reforms for ease of doing business, an additional borrowing facility of 0.25 per cent of GSDP has been allowed to States on the recommendation of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The reform envisages undertaking all of the following actions by the State Governments:

The State will complete the first assessment of 'District Level Business Reform Action Plan' as intimated by DPIIT.

The State will eliminate the requirements of renewal of certificates/ approvals/ licences obtained by businesses for various activities from the authorities at the State level as per list circulated by DPIIT. Collection of reasonable fees with automatic non-discretionary deemed renewal will also be permissible as reform if done in a transparent online, non-discretionary & automatic manner.

The State will implement computerized central random inspection system under the Acts as per list circulated by DPIIT wherein allocation of inspectors is done centrally, the same inspector is not assigned to the same unit in subsequent years, prior inspection notice is provided to the business owner, and the inspection report is uploaded within 48 hours of the inspection.

In view of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Government had in May 2020 allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the States for the year 2020-21. This made an amount up to Rs. 4,27,302 crore is available to the States. One percent of this is subject to the implementation of following four specific State-level reforms, where weightage of each reform is 0.25 percent of GSDP: -

Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System;

Ease of doing business reform;

Urban Local body/ utility reforms; and

Power Sector reforms

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two boys drown in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Dholpur district on Friday when they had gone to take a bath, police said. The incident occurred in Basedi police station area where Ajmeri 12 and Akram 13 slipped into deep water and drowned, Sub-In...

Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Google Arts Culture launched Be the Voices of Change via Postcards online exhibition on FridayOrganised in association with Kochi-based non-profit LetterFarms, the...

IPL 13: Everyone absorbed pressure very well, says Zaheer after triumph over Punjab

Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan feels that players absorbed pressure very well in the game against Kings XI Punjab which the side won by 48 runs on Thursday. After losing a couple of early wickets, skipper Rohit ...

Bernie Sanders resuming in-person campaigning to back Biden

Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the battleground states of New Hampshire and Michigan to promote Joe Biden and sooth any lingering tens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020