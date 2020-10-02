Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. A source close to the couple told Billboard that Minaj gave birth to the baby on September 30.

The couple are yet to reveal the gender and name of their new born. Minaj, 37, had announced her pregnancy with a series of baby bump pictures on Instagram in July.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she had posted. The rapper and 42-year-old Petty got married in July last year.