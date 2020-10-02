Restrictions on media in Hathras victim's village to continue till SIT completes probe: UP police

By Joymala Bagchi Restrictions on the entry of media into Hatharas alleged gangrape victim's Bulgaddhi village will continue to stay till the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe, said Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar on Friday.

"Restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there. Due to the prevailing law and order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village," said Hathras Additional SP Prakash Kumar while talking to media. Since yesterday media were not allowed to go inside the village or meet the family members. Police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village, as SIT continues its probe into the alleged gangrape case in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The village witnessed a series of protests as all the entrances leading to the village were closed. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed to ensure law and order. The personnel deployed at the entrance of village were seen checking IDs of people coming to and going out of village.

"There is no problem. I have no problem in coming to and going out of the village. Police is checking IDs of everyone who is coming to and going out of the village," said Ramnivas Sharma, a resident of Bulgaddhi village. "Police is checking Aadhaar card and allowing us to go. There is no problem here due to police's presence," said Pradeep, another resident.

The 19-year-old Hathras victim died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

