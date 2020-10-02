Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt decision to import urad won't bring down prices drastically: IPGA

Considering this, the government has allotted an import quota for 1.5 lakh tonnes of urad which shall be distributed equally or applied quantity (whichever is lower) only to the eligible and verified applicants, he said. The applicants, who received licences in June, will have to ensure that the consignments of urad reach Indian ports on or before March 31, 2021.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:25 IST
Govt decision to import urad won't bring down prices drastically: IPGA
Representative Image

The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Friday welcomed the government decision to allot a quota for imports of 1.5 lakh tonne urad (black matpe) and said it will not bring down the prices drastically. "This will cool down the high prices to a certain extent but will not have much impact on the prices," IPGA Vice-Chairman Bimal Kothari said in a statement.

He added that 1.5 lakh tonne is not such a large quantity to help in bringing down the prices drastically below minimum support price (MSP). "After this news, we have already witnessed the prices come down by a couple of rupees," he added.

Kothari said that as per the first Advanced Estimates issued by the government, the urad production will be about 21 lakh tonne that should have been enough to take care of the country's requirements. However, due to incessant rainfall in the planting areas, there has been crop damage resulting in price hike, he said. The damage caused by the rains is yet to be estimated.

Last year also, there was a crop loss due to rainfall, and the total output of urad stood at 13 lakh tonnes. Considering this, the government has allotted an import quota for 1.5 lakh tonnes of urad which shall be distributed equally or applied quantity (whichever is lower) only to the eligible and verified applicants, he said.

The applicants, who received licences in June, will have to ensure that the consignments of urad reach Indian ports on or before March 31, 2021. Also, this stock will be mostly imported entirely from Myanmar as it is the only producing country, and the traders there have already begun increasing their prices, which is more than USD 100 per tonne.

"This is also not going to help bring down the prices as our crop is damaged and we won't be seeing more production until February or March," he added. On Thursday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notice had laid out the procedure for allocation of quota for import of urad.

"The quota of 1.5 lakh tonne of urad shall be distributed equally, or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, only amongst the eligible and verified applicants who were alloted quota for import of urad in June 2020," it had added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Entry, exit gates of few Delhi metro stations closed in view of protest over Hathras gang-rape case

The entry and exit gates of a few stations of Delhi Metro were closed on Friday in view of protest here over the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, officials said. Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political ou...

Mamata to lead protest march against Hathras 'gang-rape' on Saturday

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march against the Hathras gang-rape and murder case in Kolkata on Saturday, TMC sources said. The rally will start at 4 pm and participants will w...

Cruise ship dismantling booms in Turkey after pandemic scuttles sector

Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers group said on Friday.Cr...

'Full steam ahead:' Senate Republicans to push court nominee despite Trump's COVID-19 status

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committees plan to begin confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12 remain unchanged, despite President Donald Trumps positive COVID-19 test result, a Senate aide said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020