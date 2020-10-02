60-year-old farmer trampled to death by elephant

A 60-year-old tribal farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Kalahandi district, forest officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at Maisipeta village underLanjigarh block when the farmer had gone to his agriculture field for supervision on Thursday morning. He died on the spot, the officials said

Compensation will be paid as per government norms to the legal heirs of the deceased farmer, Biswanathpur ForestRanger Laxya Mahanand said.