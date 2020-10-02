Left Menu
60-year-old farmer trampled to death by elephant

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 60-year-old tribal farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Kalahandi district, forest officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at Maisipeta village underLanjigarh block when the farmer had gone to his agriculture field for supervision on Thursday morning. He died on the spot, the officials said

Compensation will be paid as per government norms to the legal heirs of the deceased farmer, Biswanathpur ForestRanger Laxya Mahanand said.

