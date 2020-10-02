Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG lays foundation of 100-bed girls' hostel in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday kicked off the third phase of the Back to Village programme with the laying of the foundation stone for a 100-bed girls hostel costing over Rs 306.34 lakh in the Shirmal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:56 IST
J-K LG lays foundation of 100-bed girls' hostel in Shopian
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha laying the foundation stone. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday kicked off the third phase of the Back to Village programme with the laying of the foundation stone for a 100-bed girls hostel costing over Rs 306.34 lakh in the Shirmal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Along with this, the LG also inaugurated several other development projects including a library in the Gujjar Bakarwal Hostel under the same program.

Speaking at the gathering, Sinha said that the people of the union territory were making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for youngsters. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to grow and progress. We are making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for our youngsters. They should become a part of the mainstream," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gandhi's principles will continue to be guiding light to overcome challenges facing humanity: Naidu

In a world where incidents of terrorism and heinous crimes have shaken people up, one must remember Mahatma Gandhis philosophy of not losing faith in humanity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. He also said that in a world rav...

Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry celebrates 6 years of Swachh Bharat Mission

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry celebrated the achievements under the Swachh Bharat Mission in the past six years on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday. Speaking at a webinar titled Swachhata Ke 6 Saal, Bemisaal, Union mi...

UN chief, envoys underscore relevance of Gandhi's message of non-violence, equality

Mahatma Gandhis 151th birth anniversary is a timely reminder to strive to uphold his values, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday as diplomats from around the world underscored the importance of Gandhis principles of justice and equalit...

U.S. health secretary Azar defends vaccine process, tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday said he had tested negative for COVID-19 and defended the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations oversight of coronavirus vaccines under development.Azar was speaking in person, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020