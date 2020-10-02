Hathras-type incidents happening everyday in Maha: BJP leader

Left Menu
Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday hit out at those demanding the resignation of his party's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras crime by claiming "such incidents are happening in Maharashtra everyday". Those demanding resignation of UP government must take a look at Maharashtra," Darekar, leader of opposition in the legislative council, said at a press conference here.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:02 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday hit out at those demanding the resignation of his party's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras crime by claiming "such incidents are happening in Maharashtra everyday". A Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 in Hathras in UP and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

"If Shiv Sena are demanding the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then we need to demand resignations (here) everyday. Such incidents are happening in Maharashtra everyday. Those demanding resignation of UP government must take a look at Maharashtra," Darekar, leader of opposition in the legislative council, said at a press conference here. Darekar, who toured Kannad, Phulambri, Khultabad and Aurangabad, said the Uddhav Thackeray government must fast- track surveys to assess crop damage due to recent heavy rains and provide relief to affected farmers within a week.

"Relief should be Rs 50,00 per hectare for land under irrigation and Rs 25,000 per hectare for other lands," he said.

