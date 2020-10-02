Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath must resign if he fails to deliver justice for Hathras rape victim: Chada Venkat Reddy

Communist Party of India leader Chada Venkat Reddy on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign from his position if the UP government failed to take action against those responsible for the Hathras incident.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:29 IST
Yogi Adityanath must resign if he fails to deliver justice for Hathras rape victim: Chada Venkat Reddy
Communist Party of India leader Chada Venkat Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India leader Chada Venkat Reddy on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign from his position if the UP government failed to take action against those responsible for the Hathras incident. "Severe action must be taken against those responsible for this incident. If the UP Government fails to do so, Yogi Adityanath must resign from his position," Reddy told ANI at a protest organized by the CPI in Hyderabad.

"On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, I would like to remind that true freedom is when a woman can walk on the streets without any fear even at night. Recently a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped in Hathras of UP and before that in 2017, a 17-year-old girl was raped in Unnao," he told ANI. He further mentioned that honour killings had happened in Hyderabad and demanded that the TRS government take strict action against the accused. (ANI)

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

The government of Sao Paulo state in Brazil has asked health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, governor Joao Doria said on Friday, a major step in what could be one ...

Tennis-Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home countrys hopes alive in the mens draw at this years edition.The Sw...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...

What difference suspending some pawns would make: Priyanka on Hathras case

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending some pawns would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020