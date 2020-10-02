Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt will present its stand on Maratha reservation in SC: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the Maharashtra government will present its stand on Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:55 IST
Maharashtra govt will present its stand on Maratha reservation in SC: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar speaking during press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the Maharashtra government will present its stand on Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court. "The state government is in favour of Maratha reservation. The government will present its stand on the issue in the Supreme Court," NCP chief said during a press conference here.

Earlier this month, the apex court directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench. The bench held that no Maratha quota will be granted for jobs and admissions for the session 2020-21 and said that admissions to postgraduate courses in the state will not be altered.

Meanwhile, Pawar condemned the Hathras incident and said: "The girl has been murdered. Instead of handing her body to her family, somebody else cremated it without their consent. It was never seen anywhere in the country before. This is an example of how wrong the Uttar Pradesh Government and police are behaving by taking laws into their hands," Pawar said. He also criticised the Uttar Pradesh Police over the arrest of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi on their way to meet the alleged Hathras rape victim's family.

"Rahul Gandhi went there, his associates went there, you aren't allowing them to meet the family and you are arresting them midway. This proves that you have no trust in the primary rights of the state of law. Hence whatever reaction is there across the country is correct," added Pawar. Various parties and organisations have been demanding justice for the alleged Hathras gang-rape victim.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Youth Congress members, Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organisations, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja staged protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the prayer meet for the Hathras victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in the national capital.

The UP government had formed an SIT to probe the incident and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

An uproar has erupted over the incident with the opposition also raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the victim were performed. The police have said that consent of the family was taken for cremation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S. job growth slows; nearly 4 million Americans permanently unemployed

U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in September and over 300,000 Americans lost their jobs permanently, dealing a potential blow to President Donald Trump ahead of the fiercely contested Nov. 3 presidential election. The Labor...

Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

The government of Sao Paulo state in Brazil has asked health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd, governor Joao Doria said on Friday, a major step in what could be one ...

Tennis-Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home countrys hopes alive in the mens draw at this years edition.The Sw...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020