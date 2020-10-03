Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina cuts soy export tax rate in bid to boost FX reserves

Processed soymeal and soy oil levies will temporarily be cut to varying rates starting at around 28%, according to a detailed breakdown of the tax rates made available by the Economy Ministry on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 07:05 IST
Argentina cuts soy export tax rate in bid to boost FX reserves

Argentina has temporarily cut soybean export taxes by 3 percentage points to 30% to help stimulate trades, the government announced, as the country struggles with recession and dwindling foreign reserves. Processed soymeal and soy oil levies will temporarily be cut to varying rates starting at around 28%, according to a detailed breakdown of the tax rates made available by the Economy Ministry on Friday. All the rates would then rise again incrementally until January.

"We are seeking to strengthen the country's international reserves," Economy Minister Martin Guzman said at an event in Buenos Aires to announce a wider raft of economic measures. But farmers and analysts said the move might not be enough to significantly boost selling by growers and generate much-needed export dollars as the government heads into debt renegotiation talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Soybeans are the main cash crop of Argentina. The country, also a major exporter of corn and wheat, is the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. Soyoil and soymeal export taxes, which had been at 33%, will fall to 28% in October, then rise to 29.5% in November, 30% in December and 31% in January, under the plan.

Argentina's CIARA soy crushing companies' chamber issued a statement late on Friday calling the tax cut plan insufficient. "CIARA has always held the position that all export taxes and restrictions on grains and their derivatives are distorting to the market. We would support a schedule for the reduction and elimination of such duties," the statement said

Santiago del Solar, a farmer in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires, said he expected buyers to take advantage of farmers rushing to market during the three-month tax cut window. "Everyone knows we want to sell during these 90 days, including the buyers. They will lower the prices they offer during these three months, so the benefit of the tax reduction will never reach the farm," del Solar said.

Argentina's economy, which has been shrinking since 2018, has been dented further by the lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic in place since March. So far 20,599 Argentines have died from COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry. The central bank last month tightened capital controls in a bid to shore up reserves as Argentines dump the local peso currency in favor of safe-haven U.S. dollars.

Last year Argentine soy and its derivatives fetched $15.7 billion in export dollars. Argentine farmers have sold 32.2 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2019/20 season, about 60% of the harvest and 4.4 million less than sales registered at the same point in the previous year, according to official data. The 2020/21 crop will start being planted later this month.

Also Read: In land of gauchos, Argentine filmmaker spotlights horse meat trade

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.My symptoms are mild light cough and Im feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians...

Confirmed Russian Doll Season 2 synopsis revealed, new season likely to have 8 episodes

Russian Doll Season 2 was renewed by Netflix in June last year. Since then fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of Season 1 paved the way to the creation of the second season.Fans are highly disappointed as Netfli...

U.S. probing whether Vietnam undervalues its currency

The United States is opening an investigation into whether Vietnam has been undervaluing its currency and harming U.S. commerce, the U.S. Trade Representatives office said in a statement on Friday. The probe was launched at President Donald...

Rugby-Wallabies' Daugunu jumps from soccer to fulfil rugby goals

Being a good high jumper at secondary school is what brought uncapped Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu to the attention of national selectors - as a soccer goalkeeper. The 25-year-old Daugunu played for Fijis under-17 soccer team as a teenag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020