4-yr-old raped by her relative in UP's Aligarh
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village under limits of Khair police station, police said.ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:29 IST
Shubham Patel, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh Rural said that the girl is admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable.
"We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon," he said. (ANI)