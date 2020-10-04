2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine training sortie before the crash, which occurred at around 7 am today.

The crew-Lieutenant Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar- both were declared brought dead by the INHS Sanjivani, after being recovered from the crash site. The Southern Naval Command has ordered a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident. (ANI)

Also Read: Kochi: Special NIA court sentences Subahani Moideen to life for supporting ISIS activities