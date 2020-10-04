Hathras case: Bhim Army chief demands probe under retired SC judge, Y-security for victim's family

After meeting the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on Sunday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad demanded the 'Y level security' for the family, along with a probe in the case under a retired Supreme Court judge. Addressing media here with parents of Hathras victims, Azad said that if the family is not provided "Y level security" then he will take the victim's family to his house as they are not safe in here.

"I demand 'Y security' for the family or I will take them to my house, they are not safe here. If actor Kangna Ranaut can get a Y level security, why can't they? We also want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge," he said. Earlier today, the brother of the victim also demanded a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge in the case.

"We want an investigation to be held under a retired Supreme Court judge. We also want the Hathras District Magistrate to be suspended," said the brother. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)