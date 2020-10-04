Left Menu
With LJP out, BJP, JDU likely to share almost equal seats

After a dramatic exit of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Bihar's NDA coalition on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) are likely to share an almost equal number of seats for the upcoming Bihar elections.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:53 IST
With LJP out, BJP, JDU likely to share almost equal seats
The LJP on Sunday decided not to contest the elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the coalition. (Photo/ANI).

By Pragya Kaushika After a dramatic exit of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Bihar's NDA coalition on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) are likely to share an almost equal number of seats for the upcoming Bihar elections.

According to top sources in the BJP, they were taking time in deciding on the number of seats they would contest because of the delay in the LJP's decision. Now that the LJP is out, the JD(U) (including Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha) is likely to contest on 122 seats and the BJP (including Vikassheel Insaan Party if it comes to the coalition) on the remaining 121, stated the top sources in the BJP.

The LJP on Sunday decided not to contest the elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the coalition. Sources stated that it was more or less confirmed that Chirag would contest alone, yet BJP wanted it to contest the polls with the NDA allies. "We wanted the LJP to stay in the coalition but the condition of its stay wasn't one to be accepted," stated a senior leader.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president J P Nadda had a marathon meeting with national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar's election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis among other leaders. With leaders of central election committee arriving at the party's headquarters in the national capital, which is to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other senior leaders, the party is expected to finalise the list of candidates soon. (ANI)

