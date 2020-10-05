Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal BJP calls for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore over party councillor Manish Shukla's murder

West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday, nearly 50 km from Kolkata in protest against the alleged murder of party councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-10-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 07:18 IST
West Bengal BJP calls for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore over party councillor Manish Shukla's murder
Visuals from North 24 Parganas' Titagarh where BJP councillor Manish Shukla has been shot dead. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday, nearly 50 km from Kolkata in protest against the alleged murder of party councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh. Sanjay Singh, General Secretary, Arjun Singh, vice-president and Saumitra Khan, president, BJYM will be present in various protests at Barrackpore, as per an official release of the party.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas on Sunday. West Bengal unit of BJP has accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the DGP for today (Monday) in the wake of "worsening law and order situation" leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh. "Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end of TMC," the BJP state unit said in a tweet.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. "BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station (in North 24 Parganas district). This matter should be investigated by CBI," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh called the incident as "Political terrorism" of TMC. "The horrific murder of BJP's youth leader, lawyer and former councillor Manish Shukla is reprehensible. This is an example of the bloody politics of Paschim Banga under TMC. Can any justice be expected from this state Government? #PoliticalTerrorism of TMC," Ghosh said in a tweet.

BJP's state vice president Arjun Singh in a tweet said, "Manish was my younger brother, always stood with me as my shield. Today he is martyred for the land of Bengal, Barrackpore and Bengal will remember this sacrifice. TMC, its leaders and police will all have to bear the brunt of this mistake and misdeeds."(ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19, as they try to co...

Fonterra agrees to sell China farms for total of $555 million

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of 555 million RMB 2.5 billion1, after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners.Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limite...

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the States Information and Public Relations department informed on Monday.The COVID-19 tally in the State stands at 2,120 cases, including 313 active cases and 1,807 di...

At least a quarter of Disney layoffs coming from Florida

At least a quarter of the 28,000 layoffs planned for Disneys parks division will come from Florida, according to a letter the company filed with state and local officials last week. The letter said that at least 6,390 nonunion Disney employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020