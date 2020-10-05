Left Menu
With 828 tests/day per million population, India exceeds WHO advisory on COVID-19 testing by almost six times

India has exceeded the 140 tests per day for per million population, as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for comprehensive surveillance, of COVID-19 by nearly six times, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has exceeded the 140 tests per day for per million population, as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for comprehensive surveillance, of COVID-19 by nearly six times, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. "WHO in its Guidance Note on "Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19" has advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/million population for comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases," the MoHFW's tweet read.

"India has exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHOby nearly 6 times. Several States/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average," it added. The MoHFW further said that many Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) are performing significantly better than even the national average in conducting tests.

As per a graph shared by the Union Health Ministry, India is performing 828 tests per day per million population, as per the latest data. Delhi with a testing average of 2,717 stands at the top in the country, followed by Goa (1,319), and Karnataka (1,261).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan with 280 tests being conducted per day per million population is at the bottom of the list. As per the MoHFW on Sunday, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country. The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 2 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,42,131 samples were tested on Friday. (ANI)

