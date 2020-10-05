'Govt plans animal corridor on upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to protect tigers'

Aiming at protecting the wildlife, an "animal corridor" is being planned near Ranthambore National Park and Mukundra Hill Tiger Reserve en route under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, said Sukhram Bishnoi, Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister on Monday.

"The animal corridor will pass through areas near Ranthambore National Park and Mukundra Hill Tiger Reserve, which are protected areas, to safeguard wild animals. It will make them face fewer threats. The proposal for the corridor has been approved by the Government of India under Bharatmala Project," he said.

As many as 44 economic corridors and 24 multi-modal logistics parks have been planned under the Government of India's flagship Bharatmala program to facilitate the efficient movement of freight.