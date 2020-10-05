Security agencies uncover plot to instigate caste riots, defame UP govt over Hathras incident

Left Menu
Security agencies have uncovered a plot to instigate riots along caste lines and defame Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh by using the Hathras incident.

ANI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Security agencies have uncovered a plot to instigate riots along caste lines and defame Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh by using the Hathras incident. Government sources stated that the agencies uncovered a website, justiceforhathrasvictim.carrd.co, which was doling out information on how to protest safely and avoid the clutches of the police, all the while urging more people to join. The dos and don'ts also included steps on how to stay safe during riots and in situations when tear gas shelling and arrests occur.

A case in connection with the same, under several relevant sections of the IPC, the IT Act, and others has been lodged by the police on October 3. It was also pushing for holding protests and marches across the country, in places like Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, among others. Using fake IDs, thousands of persons had connected with the website in a matter of a few hours. The users were found on social media platforms spreading misinformation and rumours regarding the Hathras incident.

The website closed its operations and shut down as soon as the security agencies got active. However, the information uploaded on them is safe with the agencies. Multiple photoshopped images, fake news, and edited visuals have also been recovered from the website. According to UP government sources, the website was receiving heavy funding from Islamic countries and their links with Amnesty International is also being probed. It is also being suspected that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which were found involved in riots during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, had also chipped in getting the website up and ready.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case on October 3. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

