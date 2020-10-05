Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR registered against Bhim Army Chief, 500 others after Hathras visit

An FIR has been registered with the Uttar Pradesh Police against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure in Hathras.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:35 IST
FIR registered against Bhim Army Chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered with the Uttar Pradesh Police against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure in Hathras. Azad, along with supporters, had reached Hathras to meet the alleged gang-rape victim's family members on Sunday.

After a ruckus, he along with a few of his supporters was finally allowed to go and meet the family. The FIR was registered at Sasni police station, Hathras district on October 4.

It states that despite the police team trying to make him understand that they were flouting COVID-19 guidelines and the 144 CrPC which was in force in the area the Bhim Army chief and his supporters had sat on a dharna on the road. This led to obstruction of traffic movement on the road, and additional personnel had to be deployed to clear it and allow the movement of vehicles to continue.

After meeting the kin of the victim in Hathras on Sunday, the Bhim Army chief demanded 'Y level security' for the family, along with a probe in the case under a retired Supreme Court judge. Addressing media here with parents of the Hathras victim, Azad said that if the family is not provided "Y level security" then he will take the victim's family to his house as they are not safe there.

"I demand 'Y security' for the family or I will take them to my house, they are not safe here. If actor Kangna Ranaut can get a Y level security, why can't they? We also want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge," he said. The brother of the victim also demanded a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge in the case.

"We want an investigation to be held under a retired Supreme Court judge. We also want the Hathras District Magistrate to be suspended," said the brother. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sony Z8H 8K LED TV with 85-inch display launched for a whopping Rs 13,99,990

Sony on Monday launched its first 8K Android TV in India. The Sony Z8H is PS5-ready PlayStation 5 and features an 85-inch Full-Array LED TV screen with a thin aluminum bezel, Google Assistant built-in, Dolby Atmos and S-Force Front Surround...

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of a litre of 93 ULP and LRP will come down...

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was present ...

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the worlds top accolades, will be announced on Friday in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award worksWHO CAN WIN The prize should go to the person who has done the most or best to advance fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020