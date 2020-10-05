Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,68,860

The total number of passengers flying in a single day increased to 1,68,860 on October 4, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri, in a tweet, said that the number of passengers flying in a single day is steadily reaching closer to the pre-COVID times.

"Steadily flying towards pre-COVID numbers. 1,68,860 domestic passengers fly on 1,458 flights on October 4, 2020. Total movement 2,916. Footfalls at airports 3,37,234," Puri tweeted. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)

