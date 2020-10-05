Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,68,860

The total number of passengers flying in a single day increased to 1,68,860 on October 4, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:46 IST
Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,68,860
Total number of flyers in a single day increased to 1.68 lakh. (Image: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The total number of passengers flying in a single day increased to 1,68,860 on October 4, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri, in a tweet, said that the number of passengers flying in a single day is steadily reaching closer to the pre-COVID times.

"Steadily flying towards pre-COVID numbers. 1,68,860 domestic passengers fly on 1,458 flights on October 4, 2020. Total movement 2,916. Footfalls at airports 3,37,234," Puri tweeted. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)

Also Read: Domestic civil aviation operations on growth trajectory: Hardeep Singh Puri

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sony Z8H 8K LED TV with 85-inch display launched for a whopping Rs 13,99,990

Sony on Monday launched its first 8K Android TV in India. The Sony Z8H is PS5-ready PlayStation 5 and features an 85-inch Full-Array LED TV screen with a thin aluminum bezel, Google Assistant built-in, Dolby Atmos and S-Force Front Surround...

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of a litre of 93 ULP and LRP will come down...

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was present ...

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the worlds top accolades, will be announced on Friday in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award worksWHO CAN WIN The prize should go to the person who has done the most or best to advance fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020