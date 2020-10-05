Left Menu
Delhi violence: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid sent to 14-day judicial custody

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi Court in connection with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi Court in connection with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. Khalid was on Sunday produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha, who remanded him to judicial custody, and also directed prison authorities to provide him adequate security. The court asked the authorities concerned to ensure no harm is caused to Khalid in jail.

Khalid had sought adequate security in prison during his period of judicial custody. Khalid also told the court that during his police custody, he has not signed any statements or documents. The court also directed the jail authorities to allow Khalid two legal interviews through video conferencing facility once in a week for at least 30 minutes each.

Khalid was on October 1 arrested in another case relating to violence in the national capital in February and remanded to three-days police custody. Earlier he was arrested on September 14 in connection with a case registered under several sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Trump's visit. Later, the Special Cell had started a probe into the larger conspiracy in connection with the Delhi violence.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence which erupted in the northeast area of the national capital in February between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

