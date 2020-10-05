Left Menu
Education Minister congratulates JEE advanced toppers

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated the students who cleared the JEE advanced examinations --whose results were declared today.

Updated: 05-10-2020 17:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated the students who cleared the JEE advanced examinations --whose results were declared today.

The minister spoke to toppers of the entrance examination over the phone and congratulated them for appearing for the examination despite the COVID-19 situation in the country and topping the examinations. An Education Ministry official told ANI that Education Minister Pokhriyal had congratulated the successful candidates of JEE advanced and wished them a successful career.

"The Education Minister personally called the toppers of JEE congratulating them for topping the examination and lauded the parents of students who had shown full faith in the central government during this difficult time and send their wards to give the examination," the official said. "The Education Minister also appreciated the role of the NTA for conducting a smooth examination during the COVID -19 pandemic, especially the safety and security measures taken by NTA (National Testing Agency) at examination centres across the country," the official said further.

The results of the JEE Advanced 2020 were declared by the Indian Institutes of Technology, Delhi today. The results have been made available on the official portal of JEE Advanced -- jeeadv.ac.in Pune-based Chirag Falor bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results of which were announced on Monday, according to officials.

The second and third positions have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among girl students, as per the result. The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment registration process is scheduled to begin on October 6.

Earlier in the day, the Union Education Minister took to Twitter to congratulate the students who received the result of the examination adding that there are "plenty of opportunities" for students who did not get the desired rank. "I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future. Plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. Students should remember that an exam cannot define them,"he said.

He further went on to congratulate IIT Delhi for conducting the examination "successfully" and announcing the results on time. "I also congratulate @iitdelhi for successfully conducting the exam and announcing the results on time. The results can be viewed at http://result.jeeadv.ac.in," his tweet read further. (ANI)

