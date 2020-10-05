Left Menu
Veolia edges closer to buying Suez stake in rancorous $4 billion deal

Veolia's plan to buy the 29.9% stake held by power group Engie, as a prelude to launching a tender offer for all remaining Suez shares, has deteriorated into a war of words, with takeover target Suez decrying its advances as hostile. With only hours to go until a decisive Engie board meeting later on Monday, private equity firm Ardian - which Suez had sought to put forward as an alternative suitor for the stake - said it would not make an offer.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:16 IST
France's Veolia edged closer to buying a big stake in rival Suez on Monday after another suitor walked away, but still faces strong resistance to its ambition of a full takeover to create a global waste and water giant. Veolia's plan to buy the 29.9% stake held by power group Engie, as a prelude to launching a tender offer for all remaining Suez shares, has deteriorated into a war of words, with takeover target Suez decrying its advances as hostile.

With only hours to go until a decisive Engie board meeting later on Monday, private equity firm Ardian - which Suez had sought to put forward as an alternative suitor for the stake - said it would not make an offer. Ardian said it needed six weeks to do its due diligence, while in a separate statement Suez said the whole process had been rushed.

"The board deplores the unnecessary precipitation of Engie board members in refusing to consider and discuss an alternative project," Suez said. Shares in Suez were down 3.6% at 1347 GMT.

Veolia and smaller rival Suez manage much of France's water supply and are both leading players internationally in water and waste management. Veolia has argued a combined French champion would be better equipped to take on rivals emerging from China, while the deal would also lead to cost savings. Veolia's offer for Engie's Suez stake - which it increased last week to 3.4 billion euros ($4.01 billion), valuing the whole Suez group at more than 11 billion euros - was extended by five days and expires on Monday.

POLITICAL BACKLASH The antagonism between Veolia and Suez has also led to a growing political row.

With a 23.6% stake in Engie, the French state has its part to play in the outcome of any sale, and the government has sought to mediate between the firms as relations soured. Last week several French parliamentarians, mostly from President Emmanuel Macron's party, questioned the industrial logic of the deal and the rush to close it without considering alternatives.

They urged the government to delay the process in a letter to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. On Sunday, Le Maire urged Suez and Veolia to find common ground.

Engie has so far made positive noises about Veolia's increased bid and said it had noted Veolia's assurances that it would keep any subsequent bid for Suez friendly, including by seeking the blessing of its board. But Veolia's approach, which has raised fears of job losses, has also faced pushback from Suez's main labour unions, which said on Monday they had lodged a complaint with public prosecutors in Paris because staff representatives had been cut out of discussions.

Veolia said the two companies, if combined, could reach purchasing and operating cost savings of 500 million euros from the first year. A merged entity would have overlapping water businesses in France, one problem Veolia has sought to pre-empt by saying Suez's French water operations would be sold to infrastructure fund Meridiam.

($1 = 0.8509 euros)

