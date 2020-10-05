India's COVID-19 count at 66,23,816, toll at 1,02,685

With a spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, India's coronavirus count crossed the 66-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 66,23,816, including 9,34,427 active cases. The total number of cured/discharged/migrated cases stood at 55,86,704.

As many as 903 deaths were also reported in last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,02,685, it added. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 10,244 new COVID-19 cases, 263 deaths and 12,982 discharges reported today.

The total cases in the state rose to 14,53,653, including 38,347 deaths and 11,62,585 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,52,277. Karnataka reported 7,051 new COVID-19 cases, 7,064 discharges and 84 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,47,712 including 5,22,846 discharges and 9,370 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,15,477 in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,395 new COVID-19 cases, 5,572 recoveries and 62 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,25,391, including 5,69,664 discharged cases, 9,846 deaths and 45,881 active cases. Kerala recorded 5,042 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 84,873 active cases in the state and 1,49,111 people have recovered from the infection till date.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,947 new cases, 3,588 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 32 deaths today. Total number of cases rose to 2,92,560 including 2,63,938 recoveries or discharges or migrations and 5,542 deaths in the national capital. Active cases stood at 23,080.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 632 new COVID-19 cases and 1,386 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 79,738, including 63,790 recoveries and 1,252 deaths. Active cases stand at 14,696 in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 4,256 new cases, 7,558 recoveries and 38 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking total positive cases to 7,23,512, including 6,66,433 recoveries, 51,060 active cases and 6,019 deaths

Meanwhile, 2165 new cases and 14 deaths were reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rose to 1,46,195 including 21,215 active cases, and 1,559 deaths in the state. Gujarat reported 1,327 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 1,44,027, including 1,23,770 discharges and 3,512 deaths. Number of active cases now is 16745.

Jharkhand reported 816 new COVID-19 cases, 1,284 recoveries and 4 deaths today, taking total cases to 88,026 including 76,843 recoveries, 747 deaths and 10,436 active cases. Similarly, 29 deaths and 1,460 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,37,098 including 18,757 active cases, 1,15,878 recoveries and 2,046 deaths, State Health Department said.

A total of 17 new cases were reported in Sikkim in the past 24 hours. One more death was reported today, taking the total tally to 46. As many as 250 new COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries and one death were reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now is 12,105, including 2,696 active cases, 9,334 recoveries and 75 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.10 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 17 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 15,909 including 3,147 active cases, 12,521 recoveries and 216 deaths. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for the whole world is the only way out of this pandemic. (ANI)