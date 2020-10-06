Tripura: Open-air classes for IX to XII begin with COVID-19 norms in place

Tripura government on Monday, reintroduced the open-air classes for classes IX to XII with 50 per cent teachers in attendance and proper implementation of COVID-19 related standard operating protocol (SOP) issued by the Education Ministry in place. On the first day, less attendance was noticed in these classes as only a few students from higher classes were present. However, schools hailed the move of the government.

Talking to ANI, Sharbari Seb Roy, Headmistress of a school in Kathaltali area of West Tripura said that though classes were being conducted online not every student has a smartphone or computer to attend these classes. "Today we have started classes for students from class IX to XII. Though online classes were taking place since last April not all students have an android mobile or a laptop and therefore they were deprived of education. These students can now start coming to school with written consent from their guardians. We are ensuring that everyone is using a mask, maintaining social distancing and following other health norms," she said.

Roy said that if any student is found without a mask, school administration is providing them with one and informed that only 50 per cent teachers are asked to attend school. "We are very careful as we are still passing through the COVID-19 crisis. Teachers will help these students clear their doubts. 50 per cent teachers have been asked to be present on one day and the remaining on an alternate day," she added

Students who attended the school on the first day welcomed the move of the State government. A student Monisha Das told ANI that though online classes were taking place, network issues sometimes prevented students to undertake these classes.

"Our school was closed for more than four-month and we taking online classes. But often due to network issues we could not join or even after joining there was a drop in connectivity. Now schools have reopened and we are able to directly interact with our teachers," she said. Another student Priya Sarkar said that in online classes, students were not able to clear their doubts, but now that problem can be rectified.

"Majority of the students were attending the online classes but one cannot clear their doubts individually. So we have come to schools to clear these. Besides we are also enjoying reuniting with our friends," Sarkar said. (ANI)

