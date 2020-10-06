Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks buoyant, Russia's rouble leads FX losses

The pressure on the currency has prompted central bank intervention to support the exchange rate, a move that could help the currency going into October. Russian stocks led gains among their EMEA peers, as oil and gas firms benefited from better crude prices.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 14:03 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks buoyant, Russia's rouble leads FX losses
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Developing market currencies in EMEA retreated on Tuesday, while stocks rose, tracking their Asian peers, amid some optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump left a hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. A strong overnight session on Wall Street also whetted the appetite for equities, with markets anticipating progress in a new U.S. stimulus bill.

The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose 0.6% to a more than two-week high, with most support coming from major Asian markets. But gains were limited, as a surge in global coronavirus cases raised concern over a fresh round of lockdown measures.

"Encouraging news is likely to continue supporting equities and the broader market sentiment. However, we are still reluctant to call for a long-lasting recovery ... Coronavirus infections continue to rise at a fast pace," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note. The Russian rouble led losses in EMEA, as spiking coronavirus cases in the country offset a potential boost to the currency from higher oil prices.

Geopolitical risks, including the prospect of more sanctions against Moscow, have plagued the rouble in recent weeks: turmoil in neighboring Belarus, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and military conflict in the South Caucasus. The pressure on the currency has prompted central bank intervention to support the exchange rate, a move that could help the currency going into October.

Russian stocks led gains among their EMEA peers, as oil and gas firms benefited from better crude prices. South Africa's rand fell about 0.4% after it cut short a five-day winning streak on Monday. Stocks in the country rose slightly.

The Hungarian forint was flat after data showed the country's industrial output fell by an annual 2.1% in August. Hungarian stocks fell 0.3%. Energy group MOL dropped 1.8% after about 200 workers were infected with the coronavirus at one of its plants.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that 21 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 244 since war broke out on Sept. 27.The fighting has...

FOCUS-Twitter is testing how its misinformation labels can be more obvious, direct

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times....

Pence-Harris VP debate to draw outsized attention after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

This weeks vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trumps health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.Vice President Mike Pences so...

Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020