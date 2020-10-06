PM Modi interacts with CEO of Vestas about issues related to wind energy

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with Mr Henrik Anderson, President and CEO of Vestas about issues related to the wind energy sector.

Prime Minister tweeted "Had an insightful interaction with Mr Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India's efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations."

(With Inputs from PIB)