Left Menu
Development News Edition

Process for procuring VVIP aircraft began around a decade ago under UPA government: Sources

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked of government procuring two VVIP planes during his visit to Punjab, sources said the process for procuring these aircraft began around a decade ago under the UPA government and the Modi government has simply brought this process to a logical conclusion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:54 IST
Process for procuring VVIP aircraft began around a decade ago under UPA government: Sources
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Punjab's Noorpur on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked of government procuring two VVIP planes during his visit to Punjab, sources said the process for procuring these aircraft began around a decade ago under the UPA government and the Modi government has simply brought this process to a logical conclusion. "The process for procuring these aircraft began around a decade ago under the UPA government. The Modi government has simply brought this process to a logical conclusion. These aircraft are not PM's aircraft but will be used for other VVIPs too. These belong to IAF and not the Prime Minister," a source said.

Gandhi raked up the purchase of two VVIP aircraft during a rally in Punjab on Tuesday. "On one hand, PM Modi has bought two aircraft worth Rs 8000 crores. On the other hand, China is at our borders and our security forces are braving harsh cold to protect our borders," he said.

Sources said that Gandhi is entitled to his "disregard" for the UPA government, but not entitled to his own facts. They said that the process of acquisition of two new aircraft for the travel of VVIPs commenced in 2011 when upon the direction of the Group of Ministers (GOM), a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) was held wherein it was decided that an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) would examine the available options for long-term arrangement of VVIP aircraft.

They said in the same year, an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) coordinated by Cabinet Secretariat was set up to consider all the options, including acquisition, management and utilization of aircraft for VVIP operations. IMG met around ten times and submitted recommendations in 2012. Two options were recommended- convert an existing B777 ER, or use one of the new ones that were ordered by Air India but yet to be delivered, sources said.

They also said that the Cabinet Secretariat recommended the transfer of the aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in August 2013 and thereafter, the process was just brought to its logical conclusion. Sources said the aircraft used for VVIP travel till now, the famed Air India Jumbo Jets, are more than 25 years old.

Not only are they incapable of long, trans-Atlantic flights, forcing halt en route for refueling and replenishment purposes, they are also "fuel guzzlers of epic proportions", the sources said. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 12,258 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 14,65,911; 370 deaths raise toll to 38,717: state health department.

Maharashtra reports 12,258 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 14,65,911 370 deaths raise toll to 38,717 state health department....

Maha minister denies using 'foul' language in viral clip

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday denied reports that he had used foul language while addressing some people, after a video went viral on social media. Though Sattar is not seen in the clip and a voice using ...

Agitating farmers tear-gassed on way to Dy CM’s residence in Sirsa

A group of farmers agitating against the three central farm laws were on Tuesday tear-gassed and stopped from proceeding towards the residences of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in S...

Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies, targets Mexico, U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, intensified, with catastrophic winds expected to tear across Mexicos Yucatan peninsula before taking aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020