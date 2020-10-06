Left Menu
Rahul hits back at SAD, says absence from parliament for medical checkup of Sonia Gandhi, has duties as a son

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal over its attack on him over not being in parliament when agriculture bills were passed and said he was with his mother Sonia Gandhi helping her through medical checkup and has duties as a son.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Noorpur, Punjab (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Sonia Gandhi had gone abroad for her medical check-up last month and Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her.

Rahul Gandhi said his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra couldn't go because some members of staff having COVID-19. "That is why, I was with my mother, helping her through a medical checkup. I am her son also after all and I have to look after my mother," he told reporters "The other thing, is yes, of course, which the Akalis wouldn't tell you, is that they have worked with the BJP," he said.

He was asked about SAD allegation that he was abroad when the three agriculture bills were passed in the monsoon session of parliament last month. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Sunday slammed Gandhi's visit to Punjab and alleged that he "facilitated" passage of the three bills in the Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi did not only run away from the country when the agriculture bills were to be tabled in Parliament in the most cowardly manner but also facilitated their passage by refusing to issue a whip to MPs to vote against them," senior SAD leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra had alleged. Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government procuring two VVIP aircraft while responding to attacks on him for travelling in a cushioned tractor during his rally in Punjab.

He said "gaddi" (cushion) had been put there by someone else and that new Air India One planes, "being bought for more than Rs 8,000 crore of the taxpayers' money" had not just a cushion but a whole lot of luxury beds for his comfort. "Why don't you question them about this?" Rahul asked.

He accused the Prime Minister of spending thousands of crores of rupees on the planes just because his friend Donald Trump (US President) has one." It was strange, he said, that nobody was questioning the procurement of VVIP Boeing 777 but everyone was being "quick to point to the `gaddi' which some well-wisher had put on a tractor for him".

"On one hand, PM Modi has bought two aircraft worth Rs 8000 crores. On the other hand, China is at our borders and our security forces are braving harsh cold to protect our borders," he said. Gandhi also drove a tractor as part of his party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Noorpur. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and party's state chief Sunil Jakhar also present.

(ANI)

