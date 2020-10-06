Left Menu
Crime rate in Hyderabad city has come down at a drastic rate, says City Police Commissioner

The crime rate in Hyderabad city has come down at a drastic rate, said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:51 IST
Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Commissioner speaking to the Media on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The crime rate in Hyderabad city has come down at a drastic rate, said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday. Sharing the crime rate in Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Commissioner said, "Crimes in the city have declined over time. KT Rama Rao, Minister of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development after a review on the installation of CCTV cameras, said that as the best surveillance city, Hyderabad stands at 16th place all over the world and ranks number one in India. We already have 3.30 lakh CCTV cameras and we would like to bring the count to five lakh soon."

Sharing statistics of the decline in crime rate in Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said, "Murders have declined from 80 cases in 2018, then to 84 cases in 2019 and now in 2020 the count is 43 cases. In kidnapping cases, 2018 has 402 cases, 2019 has 522 and in 2020, 309 cases have been filed. Rape cases, including false promises of marriage, live in together, love affairs were 274 in 2018, 301 cases in 2019 and now in 2020, they stand at 216. Crimes against women also have declined from 2,130 cases in 2018, then to 2,611 in 2019 and now 2020 they are at 1,322 cases." He also said that the crime rate for the rest of the crimes such as attempt to murder also seemed to have declined in 2020.

"Over the last one month we have installed over, 3,243 'nenu saitam' CCTV cameras across the city and we would achieve 5 lakh CCTV camera installation soon," said Kumar. (ANI)

