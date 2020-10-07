J-K: Two terrorists eliminated in Sugan Shopian encounter
Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 07:51 IST
Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. "Sugan Shopian encounter update: Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.
The encounter started on Tuesday evening. In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces here in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27. (ANI)
