35-50 lakh people could take daily dip in Ganga during Kumbh Mela-2021: Uttarakhand Minister

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that between 35 to 50 lakh people are estimated to take the dip in Ganga daily during the Kumbh Mela 2021.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-10-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 09:26 IST
Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that between 35 to 50 lakh people are estimated to take the dip in Ganga daily during the Kumbh Mela 2021. The 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held at Haridwar. The bathing dates for it have already been announced beginning January 14.

Briefing the media, Kaushik assured that all the preparations needed to be done by the government will be completed timely. He also said that the Akharas, and saints will finalise the extent of the Kumbh Mela and added that its grandeur will be on the same scale as earlier, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, yesterday Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that special attention should be given to cleanliness during Kumbh Mela amid COVID-19. While reviewing the preparation of Kumbh Mela 2021, Rawat gave instructions and said, "Pay special attention to cleanliness, garbage disposal in Haridwar and Rishikesh should be ensured, Kumbh will be organised in a grand manner, the beautification of the fair area should be completed on time."

The meeting was held at Veer Chander Singh Garhwali Auditorium located in the Secretariat. The Chief Minister said that keeping the religious and cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela, it should be organised safely in view of COVID. (ANI)

