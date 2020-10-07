J-K: Wreath laying ceremony held for PSO killed in terrorist attack on BJP worker

The wreath-laying ceremony of the police constable who lost his life during a terrorist attack on a BJP worker in Nunar, Ganderbal here was held in Srinagar on Wednesday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, one terrorist was gunned down during a retaliatory fire after he opened fire on Mohd Altaf, personal security officer (PSO) of Gulam Qadir Rather, the BJP worker on Tuesday.

Altaf had suffered injuries during the firing and died on the same day. BJP worker Gulam Qadir remained sound during the unalarmed attack as per the party's Kashmir cell. (ANI)

