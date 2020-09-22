COVID-19: Maha govt ignoring Marathwada, claims BJP leader

Former Latur guardian minister and Maharashtra BJP leader Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar on Tuesday said the city had the highest coronavirus mortality rate because the state government was busy concentrating on Mumbai.

He was speaking to reporters while attending a protestby the BJP and its youth wing demanding speeding up of work ona divisional sports stadium in Kavha here.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray thinks Mumbai is Maharashtra, sohe ignores the rest of the state, including Marathwada. Ifmore patients die due to the coronavirus infection here, wewill lodge murder complaints against the state government, "Nilangekar warned.