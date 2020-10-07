J-K: One more terrorist killed in Sugan Shopian encounter

One more terrorist was eliminated by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district here on Wednesday, police said. A total of three terrorists were killed in the encounter with the security forces.

"Sugan Shopian encounter update: One more unidentified terrorist killed in the ongoing encounter in Sugan, Shopian. Total of three terrorists eliminated so far. Search going on," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter. The encounter began on Tuesday evening.

In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces here in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27.

