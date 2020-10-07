Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man who grew up in orphanage secures 46th rank in J-K Administrative Service exam

In a remarkable show of hard work, perseverance, and dedication, a man who grew up in an orphanage secured the 46th rank in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:20 IST
Man who grew up in orphanage secures 46th rank in J-K Administrative Service exam
Gazi Abdullah in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable show of hard work, perseverance, and dedication, a man who grew up in an orphanage secured the 46th rank in the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service. A resident of the Doda district here, Gazi Abdullah lost his father when he was just two years old. He was raised in an orphanage in Kashmir and pursued his post-graduation at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

"I credit all my success to my mother who always pushed me to pursue my dreams. Though she was uneducated, she knew the importance of a good education and hard work. We had to overcome many hurdles and I owe all my success to her," Gazi told ANI. Due to their poor financial conditions, Gazi's family had sent him to an orphanage for children in Kashmir.

Gazi was known to be a consistent hard worker from quite early on. In class 10, he claimed the 10th position across the state and later cracked the AMU entrance exam. "Living in an orphanage was a mix of different experiences and emotions. I did my best to create opportunities out of hardships. I learned a lot of discipline as we had to wake up early and manage with one cup and one roti in the morning till lunchtime. I am glad I pursued higher education as I was like a caged parrot in the orphanage. College gave me a lot of exposure," he said.

Gazi had a lot of work opportunities right after completing his graduation but despite his family being in a financial crunch, he decided to pursue post-graduation since he cleared for several scholarships. Speaking about his preparation for the KAS exam, Gazi said that he focussed on basics like NCERT books and the correct use of the internet.

"I started preparing from the very basic level and relied on NCERT books and later some standard civil service books. Along with this, I used to tutor students at a nearly tribal hostel in the evenings to make ends meet. This was an 'ek teer se teen nishaan' (one arrow, three targets) situation, as I could earn some money, students got good tuition, and I could be clear about basic concepts in many subjects including history and political science," he said. "I only used the internet to study current affairs. I believe that the internet is like a matchstick. You can either choose to burn your house down or you can light a fire to keep you warm." Despite financial troubles and seeming hopelessness, Gazi kept his eye on his target.

"The burning passion and fire I had in me kept me going and rather than focussing on my problems, I continued to work hard. Even if several people who wrote the exam were richer and were more educated, I knew that I could do this because I believe that I had the talent for this which cannot be bought," he said. "I believe that people on the grassroots are very disconnected. I think my first initiative will be to reduce the space between interference between governance and the public so that the grievances of the poorest sections of society can reach the ears that can make a change," he concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rajput's family writes to CBI alleging "unprofessional conduct" by AIIMS director

Sushant Singh Rajputs family wrote to the CBI on Wednesday alleging unprofessional conduct by AIIMS director Sudhir Gupta in leaking a forensic report of the late actor and sought a new panel for fair and proper assessment of his death. The...

POCSO Act has supremacy over Atrocities Act: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has held that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act has supremacy over the Atrocities Act, as the caste of a child cannot override or prejudice his or her security and well-being. The court gave th...

New terminal building coming up at Guwahati airport, to be ready by June 2022

The Guwahati International Airport is all set for a revamp as the Airports Authority of India AAI has undertaken work for the construction of a new integrated terminal building at the cost of Rs 1,232 crores. As per a statement from the AAI...

Major fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, injuries reported: Police.

Major fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, injuries reported Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020