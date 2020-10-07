Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's like whole planet getting detention: Jerry Seinfeld on coronavirus

Seinfeld, 66, made a virtual appearance on 'The Late Show' to speak to host Stephen Colbert about his new book. "It’s like the whole planet getting detention," the comedian said about the pandemic while talking about his first trip to a restaurant since February.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:54 IST
It's like whole planet getting detention: Jerry Seinfeld on coronavirus

Popular comedian Jerry Seinfeld said visiting a restaurant recently felt like an “exciting and odd” thing due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led people to stay at home to avoid the contagion. Seinfeld, 66, made a virtual appearance on 'The Late Show' to speak to host Stephen Colbert about his new book.

"It’s like the whole planet getting detention," the comedian said about the pandemic while talking about his first trip to a restaurant since February. "It was the most exciting, odd, strange thing," Seinfeld recalled. Seinfeld’s new book, a memoir, is titled “Is This Anything?”. Asked about its meaning, the comedian said, "Is this anything is what you say before you try your bit out on another comedian.

"This book is everything I’ve done with my life… that’s my whole life in a book," Seinfeld said..

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Aussie women match Ponting-era record with 21 straight wins

Theyre equal now. The Australian womens team beat New Zealand by 232 runs Wednesday to record its 21st consecutive win in one-day international cricket and equal a world mark set by Ricky Pontings Australian mens team in 2003.Even with skip...

Industry Leaders to meet and discuss disruptive trends & future landscape for AIoT Automation Business in India at Virtual Tenth Edition 'AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020'

NEW DELHI, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 10th edition of AIoT Innovation India Conclave 2020, Indias first and largest comprehensive AIoT event, is being held on 9th October as a Digital Event. Backed by reputed industry player- MediaTek, ...

Engineer duped of Rs 28 lakh on pretext of job offer, security guard arrested

A 28-year-old security guard was arrested in connection with a case in which an engineer was duped of approximately Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of being given a job opportunity, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Pinkesh Kumar, worked as ...

Six held for attempt to swindle money from AP CM's relief fund

Six people from Dakshina Kannada district have been arrested for attempting to swindle crores of rupees from the AP Chief Ministers Relief Fund CMRF using fake cheques, police sources said on Wednesday. The fraudsters created fake cheques r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020