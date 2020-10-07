Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian defence forces considering 'Made in India' carbine for meeting urgent requirements

With a proposal to import carbines unlikely to fructify, Indian defence forces are considering the acquisition of 'Made in India' carbine for meeting their urgent requirement in view of the situation on China border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:11 IST
Indian defence forces considering 'Made in India' carbine for meeting urgent requirements
Representative pic of OFB weapons manufactured for armed forces.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey With a proposal to import carbines unlikely to fructify, Indian defence forces are considering the acquisition of 'Made in India' carbine for meeting their urgent requirement in view of the situation on China border.

The carbine is an infantry weapon used for close quarter battles for which the Indian Army has been on a lookout since many years now. "The carbine produced by the Ordnance Factory Board at its facility in Ishapore in West Bengal has been offered to the armed forces who are now evaluating it for acquisition," government sources told ANI.

Preliminary trials of the weapon were also carried out a short while ago by officials concerned dealing with the acquisition of weapon systems for the three armed forces. The scope for consideration of buying indigenous carbine came up after it started emerging that the forces would not be acquiring the carbines from the foreign country which has exported it to only a few countries and that too in very small quantities.

The issue of acquiring these carbines from abroad had been stuck for close to two years now as the matter was referred to a high-level Committee for decision by the Defence Acquisition Council under the first NDA government. The overall requirement of the armed forces is for almost 3.5 lakh carbines but they wanted to acquire around 94,000 of these weapons through import route under fast track procedures.

If selected, the OFB carbine will undergo rigorous testing and initially be inducted in limited numbers only by the defence forces. Efforts to acquire the CQB carbines since 2008 have not materialised. The initial lot of carbines acquired by the forces is expected to be provided to troops deployed on the China front.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government recently cleared the second batch of the Sig Sauer assault rifles which would be provided to the troops deployed against the Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh and other areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iran fears regional war as fighting rages around Nagorno-Karabakh

Irans president warned on Wednesday that fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces in the South Caucasus could trigger a regional war as the death toll rose on the 11th day of hostilities. More than 300 have now died in the renewed ...

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, deputy head of the countrys National Guard, as crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state.The selection of Sheikh Meshal, which must be ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...

Haikyuu!! Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Hinata is ready to portray his skills, cast revealed

When will Haikyuu Season 4 episode 15 release The anime aficionados are ardently waiting for the imminent season to be out. Read further to know what you can see next.The imminent Haikyuu Season 4 episode 15 will show Karasuno High trying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020