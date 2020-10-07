India's COVID-19 recovery rate leaps past 85 per cent

Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate leapt past 85 per cent on Wednesday with 82,203 confirmed recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:14 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate leapt past 85 per cent on Wednesday with 82,203 confirmed recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 57,44,693, while 72,049 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 9,07,883 which is 13.44 per cent of the positive cases in the country.

As per a statement from the MoHFW, the number of recovered cases is 6.32 times the number of active cases, ensuring that the recoveries are on a consistent rise. As many as 18 States and Union Territories have a recovery rate higher than the national average, while about 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are reported from ten states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected states with the 370 newly reported fatalities comprising 37 per cent of the national figure, followed by Karnataka with 91 deaths. Approximately 83 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours in the country was reported from 10 states.

The statement further urged people to continue observing Standard Operating Procedures prescribed by the MoHWF in the coming months as festivities approach. (ANI)

