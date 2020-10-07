Left Menu
Telangana govt to purchase paddy from farmers in villages

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said paddy would be purchased from farmers in full in villages and various government agencies would be sent to rural areasfor the purpose in view of the continuing threat of COVID-19.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said paddy would be purchased from farmers in full in villages and various government agencies would be sent to rural areas for the purpose in view of the continuing threat of COVID-19. Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, said farmers need not come to markets with their paddy produce as the government agencies would reach out to them According to an official release, the chief minister has made it clear that paddy would be purchased in full scale at the village level.

"He said since there is still corona fear lingering, various government agencies would be sent to the villages to purchase the entire Paddy production," the release said. Paddy with less than 17 percent moisture would be purchased by the state government at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,888 per quintal for Grade A variety and Rs 1,868 per quintal for the B Grade variety.

He instructed the agriculture, marketing, and civil supplies department officials to take necessary steps during crop harvesting in villages. Observing that Telangana is fast becoming an agriculture-based state in view of improved irrigation facilities and support to farmers from the government, Rao said the civil supplies department should strengthen itself and prepare an action plan accordingly.

He complimented the farmers for cultivating red grams in 10.78 lakh acres as suggested under the state governments regulated farming policy and wanted officials to make arrangements for the purchase of red gram also.

