Nitin Gadkari dedicates to nation railway level crossing on NH 45-A at Puducherry

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said, the project is envisaged to bring relief to the public from traffic jams resulting in saving of time and fuel, safe commutation, reduction in pollution, closure of the level crossing, and unhindered passage of railway traffic.

07-10-2020
Nitin Gadkari dedicates to nation railway level crossing on NH 45-A at Puducherry
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari dedicated to the Nation via video conference mode a one-kilometer long Road-Over-Bridge across Railway Level Crossing on NH 45-A at Arumparthapuram, Puducherry today. The Road-Over-Bridge worth Rs 35 crore will fulfill the long-awaited need of Puducherry, especially Villianur, Ariyur, Kandamangalam, Manaveli, Gorimedu, Arovil, and Ariyankuppam areas. The event was attended by the Lt. Governor of the UT of Puducherry Dr. Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister Shri V Narayanasamy and Union MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) Dr. V K Singh, Ministers from the UT, Members of Parliaments, MLAs, and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said, the project is envisaged to bring relief to the public from traffic jams resulting in saving of time and fuel, safe commutation, reduction in pollution, closure of the level crossing, and unhindered passage of railway traffic. He said four-laning of NH-45 shall provide unhindered connectivity of Puducherry with Karaikal port as well as ECR road which is leading upto Kanyakumari. This will also give impetus to agriculture and fishing. He said Rs 70 crore has been spent on NH construction during the last six years in the UT of Puducherry. He informed about the ongoing works in an aggregate length of 287 km for an amount of about Rs 11,000 crore for Tamilnadu - Puducherry Connectivity. These include the Mahabalipuram to Mugaiyur section of NH-332 A, Mugaiyur to Marakkanam Section of NH -332 A, Viluppuram to Puducherry Section of NH -45A, Puducherry to Poondiyankuppam section of NH -45A, Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram section of NH-45A, and Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam section of NH-45A.

MoS-RTH Gen (Retd) Dr. V K Singh said, the Ministry is trying to provide full connectivity of Pudduchery with Tamil Nadu and other regions of the country. The Minister informed that work on strengthening of eight km long road from Madagadipet state border to Ariyur Village at an expenditure of Rs 9 crore is likely to complete by the coming December. He further informed that DPR preparation is in progress for Marakkanam - Koonimedu Section of NH 332 A & Pudhucherry Bypass, construction of Grade separator at Rajiv Gandhi Square, and construction of Grade separator at Indira Gandhi Square, at a tentative cost of Rs 1354 crore. The Minister said CRF works worth about Rs 47 crore have been sanctioned in the UT of Puducherry. An additional proposal for Rs 15 crore may be approved if submitted by the UT Government, he added.

Lt. Governor of the UT of Puducherry Dr. Kiran Bedi complemented the central government for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the UT. She cautioned against the cost over-run of delayed projects, as it causes further delay. She proposed conducting refresher courses for road construction engineers, including PWD officers.

Puducherry Chief Minister Shri V Narayanasamy and Minister for Public Works Shri A. Namassivayam also addressed the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

