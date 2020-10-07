Left Menu
WFP boat-convoy carrying food assistance attacked in Shambe North

The three cargo vessels had food items as well as 13 crew members on board. One person is missing and presumed killed, while three suffered gunshot injuries.

WFP | Juba | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:52 IST
WFP condemns in the strongest terms any attack on humanitarian workers and contractors, who risk their lives delivering much-needed food assistance to the most vulnerable people. Image Credit: Flickr

One person is missing and presumed killed, while three suffered gunshot injuries.

WFP condemns in the strongest terms any attack on humanitarian workers and contractors, who risk their lives delivering much-needed food assistance to the most vulnerable people. WFP calls on all parties in South Sudan for unimpeded humanitarian access, respect for international law and conditions that allow humanitarian workers to carry out their jobs in safety.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the missing crew member, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries," said WFP Country Director, Matthew Hollingworth. "Their dedication will not be forgotten. We call on the South Sudanese authorities to hold those responsible for this unspeakable violence accountable for their actions."

The food was intended for people displaced who have lost their homes and their crops as a result of the floods. Over 800,000 people have been affected by the floods in South Sudan, on top of many months of subnational violence, and years of conflict that has ravaged people's homes and caused widespread hunger and malnutrition.

WFP engages in life-saving and life-changing activities across South Sudan. WFP plans to reach 5 million people with food and nutrition activities. WFP uses air, road and river to deliver vital food to isolated communities in the most remote parts of the country.

